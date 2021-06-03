Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $185.31 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

