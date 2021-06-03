Quantis Network Hits Market Cap of $30,957.32 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $30,957.32 and $653.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 99% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00329246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.25 or 0.01198229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,987.37 or 1.00194066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034302 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.