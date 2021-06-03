QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.80 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $123.81 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.01015073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.38 or 0.09293817 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.