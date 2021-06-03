Quentin S. Blackford Sells 7,223 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quentin S. Blackford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98.

DXCM opened at $370.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.