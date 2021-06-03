Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading 3% Higher

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.49 and last traded at $111.49. 5,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 931,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

