Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.53. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.