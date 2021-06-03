Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $14.99. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

