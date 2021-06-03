Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-$183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 43,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,996. Qutoutiao has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $590.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.69 million during the quarter.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

