RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RDNT stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,833 shares of company stock worth $2,520,366. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

