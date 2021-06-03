Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

