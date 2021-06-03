Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 1,895.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,042 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Athenex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Athenex by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $456.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Laidlaw cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

In related news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

