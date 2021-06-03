Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.98. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.