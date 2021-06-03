Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 791.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.