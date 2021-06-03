Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

