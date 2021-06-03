Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,380 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,804 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of STX stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.82. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

