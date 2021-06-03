Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Prelude Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.97. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

