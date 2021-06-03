Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.76

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 42547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

