Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $20.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. 213,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,753. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 648.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 103,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 34.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

