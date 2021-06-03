Raymond James Analysts Give Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) a C$0.40 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.51.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.