Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,134. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

