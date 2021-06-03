RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Down to $78.38

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.38, but opened at $75.10. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 509 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $688.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

