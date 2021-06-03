Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. 7,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $507.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

