Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.30. 5,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 330,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Specifically, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The stock has a market cap of $513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $9,579,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 234.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 120,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

