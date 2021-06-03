Redd Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,783.98 or 1.00134112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00088738 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

