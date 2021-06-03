RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

RDHL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RDHL stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $5,163,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

