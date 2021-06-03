Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.99.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

