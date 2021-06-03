RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $4.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $18.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $153.12 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $96,185,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $53,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

