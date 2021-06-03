Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

