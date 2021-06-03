Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.63.

Shares of CWB opened at C$35.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.99. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.