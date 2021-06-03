Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Price Target Increased to GBX 100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

RESI stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97.50 ($1.27). 879,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,011. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.63 million and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.04. Residential Secure Income has a 52 week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.40 ($1.29).

In other news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray bought 48,596 shares of Residential Secure Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £45,194.28 ($59,046.62).

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

