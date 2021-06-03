Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 20,240 Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Separately, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Shares of BATS:DBJA opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76.

