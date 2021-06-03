Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $392,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.10. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

