Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $590,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,031,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,765,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $297.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

