Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $445.44 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $447.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

