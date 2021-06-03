Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 621 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.96 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,892,717 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

