Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Starbucks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after buying an additional 216,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

