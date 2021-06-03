Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,656 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

