Reviewing Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Axion Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.54 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -118.40 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -41.64% -22.57% -10.57% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

