Reviewing CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) & Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and Camping World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.93 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.26 Camping World $5.45 billion 0.67 $122.35 million $3.19 12.87

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camping World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Camping World 3.23% 1,838.22% 10.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Camping World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CarLotz and Camping World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Camping World 0 2 5 0 2.71

CarLotz presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.28%. Camping World has a consensus target price of $52.22, suggesting a potential upside of 27.22%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Camping World.

Volatility & Risk

CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camping World beats CarLotz on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist travel protection plans; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; travel and planning directories; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; range of RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, marine and watersports, and other outdoor activities, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. As of March 08, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 170 retail locations in 38 states of the United States. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

