Reviewing CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and CP ALL Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.22% 137.75% 7.05% CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Albertsons Companies and CP ALL Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.13 $850.20 million $3.24 6.14 CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies and CP ALL Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 4 12 0 2.56 CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus price target of $19.94, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats CP ALL Public on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker. It also distributes commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and equipment for retailing and software development; and offers bill payment collection, information technology, logistics, smart purse cards, investment, educational institution, human resources development, and training and business seminar services, as well as healthcare and medical specialist's consultation services. As of December 31, 2019, CP ALL Public Company Limited operated 11,712 stores. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited and changed its name to CP ALL Public Company Limited in 2007. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

