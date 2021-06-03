Reviewing Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Harmony Gold Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Harmony Gold Mining pays out -120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Harmony Gold Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sibanye Stillwater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.64 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -53.60 Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.95 $1.79 billion $2.56 7.97

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Harmony Gold Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

