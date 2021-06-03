Reviewing SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp 27.49% 9.78% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SouthCrest Financial Group and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 1 3 3 0 2.29

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.96, suggesting a potential downside of 23.05%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.69 $390.61 million $0.96 14.83

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory and trust services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 226 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

