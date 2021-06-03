Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Lowered by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,350 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 5.0% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,189. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.05. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

