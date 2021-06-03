Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,564 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of ManTech International worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.49 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

