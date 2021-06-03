Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Callaway Golf worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $16,380,000.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

