Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.57 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

