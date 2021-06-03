Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Matson were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

