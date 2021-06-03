Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

