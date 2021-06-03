Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,320. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

