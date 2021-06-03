Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.79. 9,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

